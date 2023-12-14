"The needle has moved" – WWE legend reacts to CM Punk's return

CM Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames on November 25 after almost a decade away from the company. WWE legend and backstage official Road Dogg recently gave his thoughts on The Best in the World's latest headline-grabbing career move.

In 2021, Punk ended a seven-year wrestling hiatus by joining All Elite Wrestling. At the time, many people used the phrase "needle-mover" to highlight how AEW could gain viewers thanks to The Straight Edge Superstar's arrival.

On his Oh You Didn't Know? podcast, Road Dogg claimed Punk's return is a legitimate "needle-mover" in the pro wrestling world. He also applauded Triple H's decision-making since replacing Vince McMahon as WWE's creative figurehead in 2022:

"The needle has moved," Road Dogg said. "I don't know, to me it's just more of the same awesome ever since Hunter's [Triple H] been in charge of creative content. It's just one more thing that was just like, you wanna be the best? This is how you do it. Super cool to be involved, but not so involved that I still am surprised when the music hits and you go like, 'Oh my God!'" [2:52 – 3:26]

Shortly after Punk joined AEW, Roman Reigns began referring to himself as the wrestling industry's top "needle-mover." WWE even released a shirt for The Tribal Chief containing the phrase.

Road Dogg on CM Punk's instant WWE impact

According to PW Insider, CM Punk's merchandise numbers reached six figures on the night of his return. As for television ratings, his segment on the December 11 episode of RAW drew the show's highest viewers in almost two years.

Based on the numbers so far, Road Dogg thinks Punk will continue to help WWE grow in the coming months:

"From a business standpoint, business is booming, and his addition to the roster's only gonna help that." [3:32 – 3:40]

On this week's RAW, Punk confirmed he will participate in the 30-man Royal Rumble match on January 27, 2024. He is also due to face Dominik Mysterio in an untelevised bout at Madison Square Garden on December 26.

