"He is the draw," "Unreal influence and stats" - WWE Universe reacts to reports of CM Punk's merchandise sale statistics

Recent reports about CM Punk's merchandise sales have left the WWE Universe in awe of the recently returned superstar.

CM Punk made a blockbuster return to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. The 45-year-old's surprise comeback sent the Chicago crowd into a frenzy just as the premium live event was about to end.

According to recent reports from PWInsider, CM Punk's merchandise sales on the night of his return were in six figures. The WWE Universe shared their views on the impressive statistics.

LA Knight sends a message to CM Punk and Randy Orton ahead of Roman Reigns' return

CM Punk and Randy Orton have been the talk of the town since their return to WWE. Both superstars teased a match against Roman Reigns during their respective segments on SmackDown. LA Knight, however, believes that anyone who wants a piece of The Head of the Table must wait for The Megastar to end his rivalry with Reigns first.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has been away from WWE television after defending his title against LA Knight at Crown Jewel 2023. Amid his absence, other members of The Bloodline have continued the feud against Knight.

Jimmy Uso attacked LA Knight during his singles match at a house show against Solo Sikoa. Fortunately for Knight, Kevin Owens made the save.

Following the fight, Knight addressed the live crowd. He claimed that Punk and Orton's return would not have any effect on his rivalry with The Tribal Chief:

"First and foremost, I come out here looking for Bloodline. I get blindsided, I get picked up, and who comes out here but KO [Kevin Owens]. I will say thank you. Talking about common enemies, and all of a sudden, shows up CM Punk. And then shows [up] Randy Orton and all I hear is everybody gunning for Roman Reigns," LA Knight said.

He further stated that the Tribal Chief should fight him first instead of the two returning superstars:

"Here's what goes out. If Roman Reigns has had enough tinkle in his loins and he shows up, he's got a lot of people gunning for him. But guess what, boys, CM Punk, Randy Orton, and everybody else, you have to get in line because I am telling whose game it is and what's everybody saying."

With Roman Reigns returning this Friday, it will be interesting to see how things pan out with The Viper having called him out on a recent episode of SmackDown. It must be noted that The Best in the World has also yet to decide which brand he will be on.

Who do you think would challenge Roman Reigns for his championship next? Sound off in the comments section below.

