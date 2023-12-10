WWE star tells CM Punk and Randy Orton to get in line for Roman Reigns after getting attacked by Bloodline at live event

Roman Reigns is a marked man in WWE today, with names such as CM Punk and Randy Orton teasing to go after the Tribal Chief. However, LA Knight made it clear that everyone else will have to wait in line as he still has some unfinished business with The Bloodline leader.

Knight has been involved in a feud with The Bloodline for the last several weeks. He faced The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel, but the latter reigned supreme once again, thanks to an interference from Jimmy Uso.

The rivalry continued at this week's house show where LA Knight faced Solo Sikoa in a singles match. However, Jimmy once again disrupted the proceedings as he attacked The Megastar to cause a DQ. The Bloodline duo then unleashed a 2-on-1 attack on Knight, which led to Kevin Owens coming out to make the save. This set up a tag team match which was won by KO and LA.

The Megastar went on to send a message after the victory, noting that while many may have got their sights set on the Head of the Table, they will have to wait in line:

"First and foremost, I come out here, looking for Bloodline. I get blindsided, I get picked up, and who comes out here but KO [Kevin Owens]. I will say thank you. Talking about common enemies, and all of a sudden up shows up CM Punk. And then shows Randy Orton, and all I hear is everybody gunning for Roman Reigns. Here's what goes out. If Roman Reigns has had enough tinkle in his loins and he shows up, he's got a lot of people gunning for him. But guess what boys, CM Punk, Randy Orton, and everybody else, you have to get in line because I am telling whose game it is, and what's everybody saying."

Roman Reigns will return to WWE SmackDown next week

Roman Reigns has been on a short hiatus from WWE. He was last seen in action at Crown Jewel 2023 where defended his title against LA Knight. A lot has changed in the company since then, with CM Punk and Randy Orton both making their returns. The Viper has also made it clear that he intends to go after The Bloodline leader.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion will be returning to his hunting ground next Friday where he is likely to address all the events that have transpired in the last few weeks. With LA Knight and Randy Orton looking to settle scores, and CM Punk looming in the shadows, next week's edition of the blue brand is bound to be a thrilling show.