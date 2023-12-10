WWE Holiday Tour Results: Cody Rhodes puts two stars through tables, The Bloodline attacks major name, Drew McIntyre in action (Utica, 12/09)

WWE continued the ongoing Holiday Tour with a live event in Utica, New York, on Saturday, December 9. The show was stacked with multiple title matches and featured stars from both RAW and SmackDown in action.

The event kicked off with a singles match between LA Knight and Solo Sikoa. However, Jimmy Uso soon interfered in the proceedings to unleash a two-on-one attack on The Megastar.

Kevin Owens came out to make the save for Knight, setting up a tag team match. KO and LA Knight stood tall in the end.

Elsewhere on the card, Chad Gable and Otis of the Alpha Academy defeated Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. Gable made Kaiser tap out with the Ankle Lock.

Next up, Gunther defeated Bronson Reed, Ricochet, and The Miz in a Fatal Four-Way match to retain the Intercontinental Championship.

Cody Rhodes also got a win over Damian Priest in a Street Fight. The match saw The American Nightmare put Priest and JD McDonagh through tables. Rhodes also gifted a fan one of the broken tables.

Next, Nia Jax defeated Shayna Baszler in a rematch from RAW. Drew McIntyre faced Jey Uso ahead of their match on the red brand next week. The Scottish Warrior delivered a low blow to the former Bloodline member to pick up the win.

The event was headlined by Seth Rollins, who defended his World Heavyweight Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event. The Visionary managed to retain the gold, after which he also addressed CM Punk chants by fans.

Complete WWE Holiday Tour Results

Here are the complete WWE live event results from Utica, New York, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

LA Knight vs. Solo Sikoa ends in a no-contest due to interference by Jimmy Uso

LA Knight and Kevin Owens defeated Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa

Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) defeated Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci)

Intercontinental Title Match: Gunther (c) retains over The Miz, Bronson Reed and Ricochet in Fatal 4-way

Cody Rhodes defeated Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Damian Priest in a Street Fight

Nia Jax defeated Shayna Baszler

Drew McIntyre defeated Jey Uso

WWE World Heavyweight Title Match: Seth Rollins (c) retains over Shinsuke Nakamura