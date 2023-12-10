[WATCH] Drew McIntyre paused beatdown on Jey Uso for two minutes at Live event; what exactly happened?

Drew McIntyre engaged in an interesting spot during his recent match against Jey Uso at a house show.

At the Utica Live event, Jey wrestled Drew McIntyre in a singles match. The final moments of the bout saw McIntyre hitting a low blow on Jey while the referee was putting the turnbuckle on the ring post. The Scottish Warrior then hit a Claymore Kick to pick up the big win.

At one point, McIntyre paused the beatdown on Uso and took the mic to cut a promo addressing the fans. At one point, The Scottish Warrior called himself a "good guy" and referred to Jey Uso as the "bad guy." Head over to the 5:03 mark to watch the bit:

McIntyre turned heel on the road to Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 by interfering in an Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title match. He attacked Jey Uso with a Claymore Kick, costing him and Cody Rhodes the title that night. The Scottish Warrior then shook hands with Rhea Ripley as RAW went off the air.

McIntyre's heel turn has been a big hit with the WWE Universe so far. It remains to be seen what's next for the former WWE Champion now that he's embraced his dark side.

