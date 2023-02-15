Female WWE Superstar receives non-PG message from husband on Valentine's Day; Drew McIntyre reacts

Drew McIntyre had a hilarious reaction to Montez Ford's message to Bianca Belair on Valentine's Day.

The Street Profits member is married to current RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair. The former RAW Tag Team Champion occasionally posts heartfelt messages for The EST of WWE on social media.

Ford's latest message to Bianca Belair immediately went viral on Wrestling Twitter, primarily due to his interesting wording. Ford wished Bianca a Happy Valentine's Day and referred to her as a 'meal' in a non-PG message.

The tweet received a massive reaction from the WWE Universe, including former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

Here's what he tweeted in response:

A screengrab of McIntyre's response

Drew McIntyre's response received a bunch of hilarious reactions from fans

Wrestling fans had a field day over The Scottish Warrior's amusing response to Montez Ford's tweet to Bianca Belair.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Bianca announced her engagement to Ford in June 2017, and the couple got hitched the next year.

Bianca is the stepmother to Ford's two children from a previous relationship. Ford has had nothing but praise for her WWE run in past interviews:

“Watching her succeed, that makes me happy. That brings me joy. I love being a sense of energy to encourage her to go greater and reach for more. It makes me happy every time she succeeds,” Ford said.

Bianca Belair is one of the biggest female superstars of the modern era. She has held the RAW Women's Title for about a year now and is set to defend the same at WrestleMania 39. Meanwhile, Montez is doing well as a mid-card act, and many fans believe that he is a legit future main-eventer.

Drop your reactions to Drew McIntyre's hilarious tweet addressed to Montez Ford!

Poll : 0 votes