"It makes me happy every time she succeeds." - WWE Superstar has touching praise for Bianca Belair 

WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair has received some heartfelt praise from fellow superstar and real-life husband Montez Ford.

Belair and Montez began dating during their time shared in WWE's developmental system. In the summer of 2016, the pair announced their engagement, and officially tied the knot two years later in 2018.

Both have received considerable success on WWE's main roster, Ford as part of the Street Profits tag team, and Belair has a singles competitor.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, the former RAW Tag Team Champion gave some loving praise to his wife. When asked about his own career prospects and achievements.

Ford was keen to point out that Bianca's success was just as important to him. He described Belair's success as fulfilling for him, and gets genuine happiness from her achievements.

“Watching her succeed, that makes me happy. That brings me joy. I love being a sense of energy to encourage her to go greater and reach for more. It makes me happy every time she succeeds,” Ford said.

Ford and his Street Profits partner Angelo Dawkins are set to take on The Usos for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Titles at the upcoming SummerSlam event. WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett will be the special guest referee the contest.

What's next for Bianca Belair in WWE?

Bianca Belair will be defending her RAW Women's Championship at SummerSlam in Nashville, Tennessee later in July.

In a rematch from last year's event, Belair will take on "Big Time" Becky Lynch, the woman who ended her SmackDown Women's Title run at SummerSlam 2021. The defeat was shamfully quick for Belair, who was not prepared for Lynch.

The EST looks to get her win, her pride, and the bragging rights with the upcoming match, set to take place at SummerSlam on Saturday, July 30th.

It will be interesting to see if Bianca Belair can retain her RAW Women's Championship at SummerSlam. You can read more about the EST by clicking right here.

