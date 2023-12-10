[WATCH] Seth Rollins asks fans a four-word question after they loudly chant "CM Punk" at him

Seth Rollins received chants of CM Punk at tonight's live event emanating from Utica, and he had an epic reaction to the same.

Rollins is the World Heavyweight Champion on WWE RAW and he defended his prestigious belt against Shinsuke Nakamura at tonight's house show in Utica. After defeating Nakamura, Rollins began cutting a promo but was interrupted by chants of CM Punk.

Seth Rollins kept listening patiently before he jokingly asked, "Excuse me, who's that?" Rollins then asked the fans in attendance if Punk was in the building. He then made it clear that Punk is not the "Best in the World," he was. Rollins then thanked the capacity crowd for a jam-packed show before finishing off his promo.

Expand Tweet

Also read: Seth Rollins reveals what Triple H told him and Jon Moxley when Roman Reigns vacated the Universal title

Rollins recently appeared on the SI Media podcast and revealed that he waited for CM Punk backstage after his big WWE return at Survivor Series WarGames 2023. He also revealed that Becky Lynch helped him control his anger after Punk's return. Fans can certainly expect these two megastars to collide somewhere down the line.

Are you excited for a potential Punk-Rollins match at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below!