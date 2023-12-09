A WWE Superstar has claimed he waited for CM Punk backstage after his WWE return

A top WWE Superstar waited for CM Punk for a while after his big return at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023.

Seth Rollins wasn't in a good mood during the final moments of Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. His purported real-life rival CM Punk had returned to WWE after nine long years in one of the biggest moments in recent memory. Rollins was angry over the return and had to be controlled by a bunch of officials at ringside.

While speaking on the SI Media podcast, Rollins revealed that he waited for Punk backstage after the massive return, but didn't see him. Check out his comments below:

"No. No, I lost him. I waited for a while, I'm sure he was somewhere doing interviews or whatever, but I didn't see him." [H/T Fightful]

Also read: "I miss you, I miss you!"- Former Women's Champion sends heartfelt message to Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins also mentioned CM Punk's former friend Colt Cabana

Seth Rollins didn't mince his words while criticizing Punk while speaking on the SI Media podcast. Rollins made it clear that he disliked Punk for negatively talking about him in the past. He also mentioned Colt Cabana and his rift with Punk.

"Called me a bootlicker and cr*p like that. You don't know me. You don't know what I stand for. I'm a loyal person, and I felt pretty insulted by a lot of the ways he treated me, treated the place I work for, treated friends that I worked with. I don't need to get into any of the stuff with Colt Cabana. If you want to look at that kind of stuff, that's out there. Just the way he treated people," said Rollins.

Fans are convinced that a Punk vs. Rollins feud is bound to happen in the near future. With WWE WrestleMania 40 looming closer, fans would love to see a World Heavyweight Title match pitting these two veterans in the main event of Night 1.

What do you think would have happened if Rollins and CM Punk met backstage after Survivor Series: WarGames 2023? Sound off in the comments section below.

Braun Strowman reveals the greatest talker in history here