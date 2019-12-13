Seth Rollins reveals what Triple H told him and Jon Moxley when Roman Reigns vacated the Universal title

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 13 Dec 2019, 11:49 IST SHARE

The Shield

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins recently discussed a string of topics with fans at a WWE Gorilla Position Live event in London. The Beastslayer went into detail on the night Roman Reigns relinquished the Universal title, and Dean Ambrose turning on Rollins at the end of the night.

"No one knew about that announcement that Roman made at the start of the show. Maybe a handful of people that were aware that that was going to happen. Myself and Ambrose were not two of those people. It was kept very close to the vest for a reason. The plan was to do that turn that night before the diagnosis came through that week. Roman had gotten some testing done. They had him do some extra testing and figured out that his leukemia had returned, and it was all up in the air, but the plan was still to do the turn, it was going to happen that night. After the announcement was made, we got all the emotional stuff out of the way."

"Triple H came to us, and told Ambrose and I that it was our decision, how we wanted to do that. If we felt wrong, like it was something that we needed to push back a week, we could do that as well. Ambrose and I decided collectively that it would be best to do it that night. We thought the emotional response would be proper and that Roman, he wouldn't mind. It's pro wrestling you know, we are in the business of telling stories and a lot of that involves emotional rollescoasters, so we wanted to do that, and from a storytelling perspective it turned out really well."

Also read: Seth Rollins reveals his most embarrassing moment on WWE TV

Seth talking about the night Dean had to turn and them not knowing about Romans announcement but that trips came up to them & said that it was up to them if they still wanted to go through with it and they collectively agreed it was best and roman wouldn't of minded. pic.twitter.com/PMJIrAdtJE — Heel Seth supporter🤗🏳️‍🌈 (@TashaXXRollins) December 12, 2019

Reigns was out for several months, and came back to WWE TV on the road to WrestleMania 35, where he defeated Drew McIntyre. Rollins defeated Brock Lesnar in the opening match of the same show to capture the Universal title. Ambrose would soon leave WWE and make his shocking debut in AEW.