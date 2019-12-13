Seth Rollins reveals his most embarrassing moment on WWE TV
WWE RAW Superstars Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch recently made an appearance at the WWE Gorilla Position Live event in London. The Beastslayer talked about a lot of topics, and opened up on the most embarrassing moment that he experienced on TV.
A Q&A session with Lynch and Rollins saw a fan asking him about his most embarrassing moment on WWE television. Rollins responded by saying that he's not sure, and that he's had several embarrassing moments on TV. Lynch replied to Rollins with a 'really?', after which a fan chimed in and recalled an instance when Rollins tripped over the barricade while making his entrance as a part of The Shield. Rollins responded to the fan and seemed to be in agreement with her. Check out the entire exchange in the link below. The question is asked at the 1:00 mark.
The segment in question features Daniel Bryan, Triple H, and The Shield. The Hounds of Justice make their entrance through the audience and Rollins can be clearly seen tripping over the barricade. Check out the video below: