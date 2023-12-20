Loser leaves WWE, Grudge match inside steel cage - 5 stipulations that can be added to Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk 

The WWE Universe is thrilled to welcome CM Punk back in the promotion, but not everyone had the same reaction. World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins was furious to see his old nemesis back in the company, as was evident from his response at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 when The Best in the World walked out.

Seth Rollins and CM Punk crossed paths on WWE RAW last week, and the latter declared himself for the 2024 men's Royal Rumble match. Punk intends to go after Rollins if he wins the coveted 30-man battle.

This feud has been dubbed a blockbuster since the two megastars confronted each other, and their potential title match would be a must-watch affair. Here, we look at five stipulations that can be added to Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship when it happens:

#1 Loser 'leaves' WWE after defeat in title match

Expand Tweet

When CM Punk and Seth Rollins inevitably lock horns for the World Heavyweight Championship, the creative team could set the internet on fire with a controversial stipulation. Of course, either superstar will only make a storyline "exit," but it would undoubtedly add more to one of the biggest wrestling feuds ever.

A loss for Rollins would mean he 'leaves' and gets his much-deserved break after continuously performing at the highest levels while representing WWE. On the other hand, a forced 'exit' for Punk will set up a controversial twist and a subsequent return at a massive premium live event. It would also allow the creative team to explore a potential heel turn for Punk, which is impossible to book now.

#2 Brutal grudge match inside steel cage to settle old scores

Expand Tweet

Seth Rollins and CM Punk have never shied away from sharing their genuine dislike and mistrust towards each other. Their real-life heat serves up perfectly to book a convincing grudge match, and WWE could top it off by putting both men inside the steel cage.

A monstrous structure would leave both superstars open to a hard-hitting match that perfectly matches their rivalry. Additionally, it would add to the bout's anticipation, cutting all chances of potential interference from one of The Architect's several rivals on RAW.

#3 CM Punk or Seth Rollins moves to SmackDown

While the "loser leaves WWE" may be a little over-the-top, a forced move to another brand is another likely speculation that can be added to the World Heavyweight Championship. Interestingly, this would mean Seth Rollins or CM Punk will be on the same brand as Roman Reigns.

While Punk vs. Reigns presents an exciting prospect, one can't help but wonder what would happen if Rollins decided to chase The Tribal Chief again. It is worth noting that The Architect remains the only superstar who defeated Roman Reigns in a WWE Universal Championship match and could use this as an opportunity to hijack Cody Rhodes' storyline en route to WrestleMania 40.

#4 Loser forgoes future title opportunities

It is almost expected that a title feud between CM Punk and Seth Rollins won't see them lock horns with the championship on the line only once. As was the case against Cody Rhodes and Shinsuke Nakamura, fans will expect Rollins to face CM Punk in a rematch. However, the creative team could pull off a massive twist by binding their championship match as a one-time exchange.

Triple H can ban them from challenging for the World Heavyweight Championship if the title rests with another. This would force both superstars to pull off their absolute best while simultaneously allowing WWE to hit a pause on the storyline without damaging either superstar's momentum.

#5 Loser issues public apology after title match

Expand Tweet

The only thing that can hurt Seth Rollins and CM Punk more than losing a match against one another is having to apologize to each other. Both superstars have left no stone unturned in openly expressing their disdain towards one another- even if some can argue that most of it is to keep the kayfabe alive.

WWE could use that context to make one superstar apologize to the other, leaving room for two massive developments. It would either be used as a humiliation angle to build a several-year-long storyline, or it could be used to bring them both together on the same page for a swerve.