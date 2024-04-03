Former WWE star Matt Morgan recently talked about AEW President Tony Khan claiming CM Punk made him fear for his life.

The head honcho fired The Straight Edge Superstar after a week-long investigation of his backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In last year. There were rumors that Punk lunged at Khan, who apparently felt threatened during that confrontation. CM Punk recently denied those claims and called Tony Khan a 'detriment' to his company.

Speaking on the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan accused the AEW President of lying and tarnishing CM Punk's legacy:

"That's not true at all. How could you say that? I don't believe you. I don't believe you, Tony Khan. I don't think you were fearful of your life. I think you had to say that to get out of your deal with [CM] Punk, maybe what I'm assuming. But you were not scared for your life dude like he wasn't drop-kicking headsets... And I'm sorry, they exaggerated greatly. And I agree with Punk. Like dude, you're crapping on my character when you say something like that to the whole nation, to the whole country, or the whole world actually on your television show," Morgan said. [From 26:09 to 26:52]

WWE veteran on how Tony Khan should have handled controversial AEW situation

The WWE veteran Matt Morgan further explained how AEW owner Tony Khan let some fans down by not convincing CM Punk and The Elite to do business together:

"You, the boss, who wasn't a boss we needed to be when they needed you to be the boss the most, and these stupid scenarios with that Brawl Out that happened. You could have gotten in there. I'm not saying get in the middle of the fight, Tony. I'm saying, the minute that fight happens, the next day, everyone's a**** in that office with you. And you say, 'Guys, you are either game to do business with one another, or you're all gone. I don't care who it is. Whoever doesn't agree to do business and we don't make money off of this and form an angle. There's the door,'" he added. [From 26:53 to 27:20]

Nevertheless, the ship has sailed on that angle, and both parties appear to have moved on. The Second City Saint is now hoping to write the final chapter of his career in WWE.

