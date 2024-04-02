CM Punk reveals the day he knew he was returning to WWE

WWE and CM Punk shocked the pro wrestling world in November when the controversial star returned at Survivor Series. The comeback came just a few months after Punk's AEW departure, and now he has revealed when he knew he was headed back to the Stamford-based company.

The Second City Saint infamously walked out on WWE in January 2014. It looked like he may never return to the business until he joined All Elite Wrestling in August 2021. Punk's run with AEW was filled with controversy, and his contract was terminated last September following an incident with Jack Perry.

Punk spoke with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour today, and revealed exactly when he knew he was going to return to WWE. The former AEW World Champion admitted to having interest over the years, but said WWE President Nick Khan called him shortly before Survivor Series. Helwani asked when the ball got rolling to make the comeback happen:

"Slight percentages, I think, over the years, start that ball rolling, but to really get in it... the action of it started the week of, I think, of Thanksgiving, maybe. I'd have to look at a calendar to figure out dates exactly. I remember times and places of where I was when I would get phone calls and such, um, and I had a CFCC show coming up, I think. So, I got a call from Nick Khan, and he was just like, 'Hey, we want to talk to you,' and I was like, 'Cool, I'm on my way to the gym and I got this coming up, CFCC, I'll be back...,' [Nick Khan said] 'Cool, you want to talk Monday? Great.' So, it was the week of Thanksgiving, Monday, I spoke to him," CM Punk said. [From -1:36:10 to -1:39:45]

Punk and Helwani then figured that the return phone call came just 5 days before Survivor Series. He then revealed that he was on a FaceTime call with Triple H that Friday before making his return, adding that everything moved fast to make the return happen.

CM Punk did not have an AEW non-compete clause to prevent an immediate WWE return

AEW President Tony Khan appeared on the September 2, 2023, edition of Collision to announce that CM Punk's contract was terminated for just cause following the All In fight with Jack Perry.

Khan noted that Punk was fired after an investigation into the incident and a unanimous recommendation from the AEW disciplinary committee and outside legal counsel. There were rumors of the involved parties being unable to speak out due to legal reasons, and it was assumed that The Second City Saint had a non-compete clause.

Punk appeared on The MMA Hour today and revealed that he did not have a non-compete clause with AEW. The confirmation came when asked what it was like talking to WWE officials about a return just days before he actually appeared at Survivor Series:

"I think the call... I'm always so nervous about pulling the curtain back on stuff, but I think the call was more of a, 'Hey, we want to talk to you about coming back, we'd love you for the Royal Rumble.' You know, because they assumed that I probably had some sort of non-compete or something like that, and they were kind of floored when I was like, 'Nah, man... ready to go, let's do it!'" CM Punk said. [From -1:39:46 to -1:49:35]

Punk then confirmed that he could have legally signed with WWE the day after AEW fired him. He recalled WWE President Nick Khan wishing he knew Punk's non-compete status before their call, and how he joked to Khan about laying low and not calling anyone for a few months.

