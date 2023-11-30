Who headed the committee that fired CM Punk from AEW? Exploring a blessing in disguise for WWE

CM Punk is one of the most controversial names in the world of pro wrestling. Back in September this year, he was fired from AEW due to a backstage altercation that took place at All In.

A three-member disciplinary committee was set up to assess the situation and come to a conclusion. The person who headed the committee was AEW wrestler Bryan Danielson.

Danielson is a veteran in the Jacksonville-based promotion and therefore was appointed to lead the panel. It also consisted of AEW General Counsel Chris Peck and an outside attorney.

Bryan Danielson had a prior meeting with the AEW roster, where he addressed them about the release of CM Punk. He stated that it was a very tough decision on his part, but he had to do it.

The 42-year-old heaped praise on the Second City Saint and highlighted all the positives he brought to AEW. Bryan Danielson went on to quote his father's lines to express how hard it is to make this decision.

Danielson said, "My dad always told me, 'The right thing is often the hardest thing to do. It won't always make the most money. It won't always be the most popular. But it's still the right thing.'"

The three-member committee, after assessing the entire situation, came to the decision to terminate CM Punk from AEW. It was Tony Khan who publicly addressed the release on September 3, 2023.

How was CM Punk's release a blessing in disguise?

CM Punk has been wrapped up in controversy throughout his time in AEW. His suspension following the altercation at the All Out Media Scrum in 2022 and his AEW release in September 2023 have dealt significant damage to his reputation.

These incidents became a black stain on his professional wrestling career, with many fans disparaging him.

However, despite the controversy, it paved the way for his return to WWE after nearly a decade. He has received thunderous reactions from the WWE Universe. They welcomed him with vociferous "CM Punk" chants that reverberated around the arena.

His AEW release proved to be a blessing in disguise, as it gave him the opportunity to explore beyond the horizon. It led to him doing the unthinkable by returning to his home, where he could revive his career.

Unlike the majority of fans in AEW who disdained Punk towards the end, the WWE Universe gave him a grand reception upon his homecoming. He has been revitalizing his career in the Stamford-based promotion.

