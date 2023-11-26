Speculation on how CM Punk's WWE return could hurt AEW really bad - Reports

The former AEW World Champion CM Punk made his long-awaited WWE return last night on the Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event. Prior to his comeback, Punk was signed to All Elite Wrestling in 2021. However, the Tony Khan-led promotion could suffer a major setback following The Best in the World's return.

CM Punk was fired from AEW after a heated backstage altercation with Jack Perry, which led to Tony Khan terminating Punk's contract with All Elite Wrestling. The Second City Saint held the AEW World Title two times during his time with the company.

Speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio with Bryan Alvarez, Dave Meltzer explained how Punk's arrival in WWE could hurt the Jacksonville-based promotion:

"It's a business move. I think this hurts AEW considerably just from a perception standpoint. The reason I say that is because of what happened with Cody Rhodes. Punk is not like a spiritual beginner of AEW like Cody Rhodes was but Punk was the biggest star AEW ever had. As far as star power, he did move numbers more than anyone else and when you switch sides, you get really really big." [5:52-onwards]

Triple H reveals how CM Punk's WWE return happened

WWE's Head of Creative, Triple H, recently talked in detail about the incredible return of CM Punk at WWE Survivor Series 2023.

Speaking at the post-Survivor Series press conference, Triple H revealed that the talks between both parties happened very quickly, which led to the long-awaited comeback.

"This was one of those lightning-in-a-bottle moments that came together very quickly. But we are incredibly excited about it. In some ways, it's been a long time coming. You can say this about CM Punk, love him or hate him, positive or negative, whatever you want to say, people talk about him all the time. He's a magnet for that, a conversation starter, and it's tough to look past that. And for me, if our fans want it, if the WWE Universe is excited to have it, then let's go."

Triple H continued:

"And we'll figure out the rest of it from there. This came together super quick, which I'm sure is why it stayed very tight. There was a lot of speculation at that point it was nothing but speculation, for most of the time it was speculation. It didn't really come to fruition until everybody stopped thinking it was going to happen. And then all of a sudden, it was happening. [From 00:01 to 01:15]

Check out the entire video below:

