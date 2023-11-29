CM Punk WWE return contract details revealed - Reports

CM Punk has finally returned to WWE. In what is one of the most shocking returns in pro-wrestling history, the multi-time champion began his comeback on Saturday at Survivor Series - almost 10 years since walking out on the company.

It is still unknown exactly what WWE has planned for The Best In The World, but Sports Illustrated reported earlier today that a Punk vs. Roman Reigns feud is set to go down. It wasn't clear if they will fight for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, it was said that The Tribal Chief will not be Punk's first major opponent as that role is apparently planned for Seth Rollins.

Punk's return contract reportedly extends past WrestleMania 40, according to Sports Illustrated. The exact length of the deal was not specified, but the source said it has been confirmed that Punk will be around until at least after WrestleMania 40, if not much longer.

It was speculated that the company may go with Punk vs. Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship as the main event to Night 1 of WrestleMania 40. However, the report also noted that Punk vs. Rollins is not the current internal favorite for the Night 1 headliner. Fan reactions to the match can be read here.

CM Punk unable to trash AEW on WWE TV?

CM Punk's WWE return came just months after he was fired from AEW amid controversy. There was fan speculation on the 45-year-old possibly knocking his former employer during Monday's promo. Punk and others have often knocked WWE while on Dynamite or Rampage, but he did not take shots at AEW on WWE RAW.

Former Attitude Era head writer Vince Russo discussed Punk's red brand return promo during the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW. In response to a fan saying WWE missed an opportunity by not having Punk bury AEW, the former WCW World Champion said he thought there was some kind of settlement that would have prevented the verbal jabs.

"I'm sure that there was some type of a settlement with AEW where CM Punk was not allowed to talk about it. .. I guarantee you, legally, he probably couldn't do that because I don't think Tony Khan has said anything, and that would be why," Russo said. [26:46 - 27:20]

WWE has not announced when Punk will return to in-ring action, or when his next promo will be. While there are said to be plans for The Second City Saint to feud with The Tribal Chief and The Architect, it's expected that his first match back will be against someone on the mid-to-upper card, with Chad Gable being a fan favorite for the role.

