CM Punk couldn't trash AEW on RAW according to WWE veteran due to big reason (Exclusive)

CM Punk made his first appearance on WWE RAW in almost a decade this week in Nashville, Tennessee. The Straight Edge Superstar cut a promo to end the show, and many fans were surprised he did not mention AEW after his acrimonious exit. The former WWE head writer, Vince Russo, thinks he knows the reason why Punk did so.

During his first promo in front of the WWE Universe after his shocking return at Survivor Series WarGames 2023, Punk mentioned how people change over time, and he was happy to be back home. He made no mention of the rival promotion he was fired from earlier in the year.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast this week, a fan mentioned that the company missed an opportunity by not having Punk bury Tony Khan's company. The 62-year-old veteran was sure there was some kind of settlement that would have prevented the Second City Saint from doing so.

"I'm sure that there was some type of a settlement with AEW where CM Punk was not allowed to talk about it," Vince Russo said. [26:46 - 26:56]

He went on:

"I guarantee you legally, legally he probably couldn't do that because I don't think Tony Khan has said anything and that would be why," Vince Russo said. [27:11 - 27:20]

You can check out the entire podcast below:

Regardless of the situation surrounding his return, the fans are thrilled to see the Chicago native back in the company and will hope for many classic moments.

What did you think of RAW's episode this week? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Legion of RAW, embed the exclusive YouTube video, and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.