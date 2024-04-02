CM Punk reveals AEW was mad at him for attending WWE RAW last year

CM Punk's tenure in AEW ended in disaster, with Tony Khan firing The Second City Saint ahead of All Out 2023. Controversy surrounded the two-time AEW World Champion throughout his final year in the company, and things got hot when he famously paid a visit to WWE in April last year.

Punk was still under contract with All Elite Wrestling when he showed up at the April 24, 2023 RAW in Chicago. He found his way backstage to visit some old friends but was promptly escorted out on the orders of Vince McMahon.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour today, CM Punk confirmed that the visit was unannounced and that he had merely shown up to see his friend Bayley. When asked if anyone in AEW was angry about the stunt, he confirmed that there was heat:

"Oh yeah," said Punk. "I think the word 'betrayed' was used? And I was just like, 'Alright, man.' As a company, you're allowing guys to go on their television show to do things. I went backstage to say hi to friends. It's two completely different things. You know, if they're gonna be mad about it, okay."

CM Punk ultimately returned to WWE at Survivor Series last year. While he's currently recuperating from a triceps injury, he's scheduled to provide guest commentary for the match between Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL.

When using quotes from this article, please credit The MMA Hour and give a h/t to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.