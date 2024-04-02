CM Punk reveals the reason WWE was different after a decade away

CM Punk has opened up about his return to WWE and how the culture has changed during the decade he spent away from the company.

Punk spent seven years away from professional wrestling before his return during the 2nd edition of AEW Rampage in 2021. Unfortunately, his time in All Elite Wrestling did not go as planned, and he was let go last year. He returned to WWE at Survivor Series 2023 and has been welcomed back to the promotion with open arms.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour today, he revealed how the backstage environment is different now than what it used to be under Vince McMahon.

"You have to realize, to talk about the way the culture is now, you have to talk about the way the culture was when I got there and I showed up. It was very much shark tank, cutthroat, super-competitive, and everbody looked at me like, 'F*** you. Why are you here? You don't belong here'. And I was on television with nothing but top guys. Triple H, Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, Ric Flair, Kurt Angle, Kane, there is probably like five other guys I'm 100% forgetting. But it was brutal. And to try to scratch and claw to get recognized and noticed to get that little TV time I was alotted, it was a lot different," said CM Punk.

Punk added that today, things are much easier, and the environment in WWE is much more relaxed now.

"Now, I think it is more laid back. I think that is probably the best way to say it. It is a relaxed atmosphere," he added.

WWE star CM Punk on wrestlers giving away too much to the media

CM Punk claimed that wrestlers giving away too much information to the media hurts themselves as performers.

During his appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, CM Punk noted that wrestlers reveal too much to the media nowadays. The veteran added that he is fine with fans believing lies about him because it results in him making more money.

"We give away so much and a lot of the times it hurts us as performers, as pro wrestlers. Like, we are giving away too much. It is almost like I wanted everyone to believe all of the bulls**** and the lies about me. It helps me make more money, it helps me draw more money, I just want all those people, like if you are going to believe all of that wild, crazy, bulls***. believe it, and then just leave me the f*** alone. But that is the thing, they can never just leave me alone," said CM Punk.

It was announced last week on WWE RAW that CM Punk will be serving as the special guest commentator for the World Heavyweight Championship match between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania XL. It will be interesting to see if CM Punk gets involved in the title match this weekend at The Show of Shows.

