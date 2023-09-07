"I didn't believe any of the nonsense" – WWE Legend blasts Dave Meltzer over apparent lies about CM Punk

A WWE Hall of Famer went off on renowned wrestling journalist, Dave Meltzer, as he held him responsible for the CM Punk debacle with members of the AEW roster and getting fired by Tony Khan.

Dave Meltzer is a well known journalist in the wrestling world. He shares backstage reports through his newsletters and radio show from different promotions, to keep the fans updated. He also had a huge role in the ongoing CM Punk situation from the alleged drama at AEW All In, all the way to him getting fired.

Meanwhile, former WCW President, Eric Bischoff doesn't seem pleased with Meltzer, as he holds him responsible for the infamous debacle between punk and AEW. Bischoff thinks that Meltzer's constant backstage rumors and reports triggered the situation even more. Here's what Bischoff said on the 83 Weeks podcast:

"I do believe that Meltzer is horrible for this industry. His behavior, his personality, the flaws in his character. For whatever reason, Dave seems to thrive by spreading 'rumor,' 'innuendo,' 'lies,' call them what you want, and usually does so in favor of people he either has a relationship with, or wants to have a relationship with."

Bischoff further added:

"I didn't believe any of the nonsense that I heard out of Dave Meltzer with regard to CM Punk. They were adding fuel to the fire. I firmly believe that. I understand how it can happen, when you've got a piece of garbage like Dave Meltzer constantly stirring things up and presenting his side." [H/T WrestlingINC]

Eric Bischoff admitted when he would've fired CM Punk from AEW

CM Punk's termination from AEW by Tony Khan came as a massive shock to all the wrestling fans. However, WWE Hall of Famer, Eric Bischoff, thinks the decision should've been made earlier:

"I think it would've been better, in the long run, had Tony made this same decision months ago, when Punk had his meltdown at the press conference and made Tony look like a complete buffoon in the process. I would've pulled the trigger then, had it been me, but it wasn't me, and I wasn't familiar with all the circumstances, all of the issues. There's a lot of things I didn't know, and still don't know..." [H/T WrestlingINC]

Meanwhile, we are still yet to officially hear Punk's side in the whole situation, which is sure to be an interesting revelation, whenever he decides to break his silence in the future.

