"It's the number 1 moment of my career" - AEW's CM Punk talks about his return to wrestling.

AEW's CM Punk has recently admitted that his return to professional wrestling on the 'First Dance' edition of AEW Rampage is the number one moment in his entire career.

In an interview with ESPN, the Second City Saint spoke openly about how his return in his hometown of Chicago back in August 2021 ranks as the best moment of his entire career.

Punk has had many highlights across his amazing resume. However, he admitted that the love he received from the fans despite being away for 7 years was overwhelming.

"It was pretty crazy. I definitely think it's the number one moment of my career. I’ve been fortunate, I've done a lot of cool things, won titles, sold out buildings, wrestled a lot of big names. But to come back after 7 years and have that be the response, shows you I think that I left my fingerprints all over the industry, individuals and everything.

CM Punk's debut in AEW to this day is the only episode of Rampage to surpass 1 million viewers since its debut back in August 2021. It was met with universal acclaim from people both in and out of the business.

AEW booking the United Center was a cheat code.

CM Punk jokingly admitted that the decision for AEW to have him return at the United Center in his hometown of Chicago was almost cheating.

I know we cheated a little bit, and it was my hometown, but still. To sell out the United Center on a rumor and then to come back and to feel that love is pretty incredible. It’s still a little bit overwhelming to tell you the truth.

CM Punk's overwhelming popularity will have him garnering those 'Chicago-esque' reactions wherever he goes.

Punk will be hoping he gets that type of reaction in Greensboro, North Carolina at the 'Holiday Bash' edition of AEW Dynamite this week, when he teams with Sting and Darby Allin to face the trio of FTR and his bitter rival, MJF.

