CM Punk makes shocking pick for WrestleMania XL match, calls rival the weak link

CM Punk was one of several WWE Superstars who were asked to pick the winner of the main event on Night One of WrestleMania XL.

WWE asked several superstars to make their picks for the main event tag team match. CM Punk admitted that it was hard to bet against The Rock, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes, but it's easy to bet against Seth Rollins. Punk called Rollins the weakest link in the match, so his pick to win was Rocky and Roman.

"Hard to bet against The Rock and Roman. Easy to bet against Seth, hard to bet against Cody, but if there's a weak link, it's Seth. I gotta go with Rock and Roman on this one. I think The Bloodline is just too damn powerful," said Punk [0:36 - 0:51]

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins are set to face The Rock and Roman Reigns in a high-stakes tag team match headlining Night One of WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia. If Rhodes and Rollins win, The Bloodline is banned from ringside for the main event of Night Two, which is Rhodes vs Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, if The Rock and Reigns win, the title match the following night will be held under Bloodline Rules.

A total of 23 superstars were asked the question, and The Rock and Roman Reigns won by a landslide 15-7 vote-count. Drew McIntyre doesn't care about the outcome as long as Seth Rollins is available for their match on Night Two for the World Heavyweight Championship.

CM Punk will be at WrestleMania XL

CM Punk won't miss WrestleMania XL despite suffering a torn left tricep during the Royal Rumble Match earlier this year. Punk will now be a special guest commentator for the World Heavyweight Championship match between Rollins and McIntyre on Night Two on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Punk came out to the ring to address the crowd in last week's episode of WWE RAW. Drew McIntyre came out and the two had a memorable back-and-forth banter that got the WWE Universe buzzing.

Rollins also joined the party, much to the chagrin of The Second City Saint. While fans inside the Mohegan Sun Arena wanted Punk to be the special guest referee, he acknowledged that he could not be impartial and decided to call the match with Michael Cole and Pat McAfee.