The Rock officially announces his WrestleMania 40 match with a game-changing stipulation for Cody Rhodes

The Rock has made his intentions for WrestleMania 40 clear. In response to Cody Rhodes' one-on-one challenge at Elimination Chamber, The Great One came out with a counteroffer with a direct, game-changing effect for WrestleMania 40 Night 2.

The Rock denied Cody Rhodes' challenge to a singles match, stating it didn't work that way. Instead, he had a counteroffer that involved Night 1 of WrestleMania. This pitch was him and Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes and the "walking clown face emoji" Seth Rollins in a Tag Team match.

However, that isn't all. There's going to be a big stipulation to this. If Cody & Rollins pick up the win, then there will be zero Bloodline interference in the main event of Night 2 between Cody and Roman Reigns. However, if The Rock and Roman Reigns win, it will be a "Bloodline Rules" match.

The Great One joked that he would be at ringside, perhaps sitting next to his pal Pat McAfee while Jimmy Uso was the referee and Solo Sikoa sang the national anthem. Naturally, Solo was less than enthused about that idea.

After that, there was a tense moment where Roman Reigns asked The Brahma Bull to acknowledge him as his Tribal Chief, something he actually did.

While Cody Rhodes has been asked to answer by next week, it looks like the main event of WrestleMania 40 Night 1 is official.

