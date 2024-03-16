Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes: What are the Bloodline Rules at WrestleMania 40? Rikishi reveals the answer!

Roman Reigns is gearing up to face Cody Rhodes on both nights of WrestleMania 40. He'll tag team with The Rock against The American Nightmare and Seth Rollins on Night 1, before taking on Rhodes in a singles match on Night 2. Now, regardless of whether The Tribal Chief wins or loses the first match, he still has to battle Cody Rhodes the next night. However, the rules for the latter bout change based on the results of Night 1.

The Brahma Bull has announced that if Rhodes and Rollins win the tag team match, The Bloodline will not be ringside during Night 2's main event, but if they lose, the main event match will be held under 'The Bloodline Rules.' So now, one may wonder what these rules are. Well, none other than WWE Legend and Anoi'a Family member Rikishi has explained what The Bloodline rules actually are. Its utter chaos; anything and everything is legal.

"You really want to know Bloodline rules is? Is the world even ready for The Bloodline rules? I mean, I'm talking about, you're talking about anything from trash cans to tables to sticks to chairs to whatever that they find in that arena. I can use that towards your skull, your body, bust you open as much as we want. Is the world really ready for Bloodline rules? I'll tell you what, we've been fighting Bloodline rules all our lives." [From 07:33 to 08:12]

Check out the video below:

Apart from setting these conditions, The Rock has made it very clear that if Cody Rhodes fails to 'finish his story' on Night 2 of The Show of Shows, The American Nightmare will never get a shot at Roman Reigns' title again.

Rikishi gives his opinion about Roman Reigns' next opponent

The Bloodline Saga started with Roman Reigns conquering the entire roster and then coming back for round two. However, at this moment, The Rock's alignment with The Bloodline has made the story much more interesting.

Rikishi believes that if WWE ends The Bloodline Saga, it'll lose out on various opportunities that will bring in massive revenue. While the fans will be happy with some closure, the Hall of Famer believes there are several unexplored branches that WWE should think about.

Accoridng to him, the wrestling juggernaut should continue the angle and explore The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins in the future. He strongly believes The Bloodline angle can go on for another year and generate huge revenues for TKO and WWE.