"Final Boss" - The Rock teases major swerve ahead of WWE SmackDown

The Rock will main event WrestleMania XL Night One alongside Roman Reigns, as The Bloodline looks to stop Cody Rhodes from becoming the face of WWE.

Ahead of his next appearance on SmackDown Friday night, The Rock took to social media to hype the show, which is scheduled to air live from FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee.

Interestingly, he captioned his Instagram post as "Final Boss," which directly contradicts The Great One acknowledging Roman Reigns on the March 1 episode of SmackDown as his "Tribal Chief."

"Final Boss. Get ready MEMPHIS - this FRIDAY The Rock comes home ⚡️," he wrote.

According to wrestling journalist Bill Apter, Roman Reigns asking The Rock to acknowledge him might become the reason for The Great One to turn on The Bloodline's leader.

Will The Rock wrestle Cody Rhodes before Roman Reigns in WWE?

On RAW: Day 1 in January, The Rock teased a showdown with the Head of the Table, albeit the promo segment wound up being a one-off. That was until he resurfaced on the February 2 episode of SmackDown, where he had a staredown with Roman Reigns.

However, the social media movement and support for Cody Rhodes was too strong. On the contrary, The Rock vs. Roman Reigns, the main event of WrestleMania XL, garnered backlash from fans. Suffice it to say that this was owing to The American Nightmare's story, which was built around the past year. Many are expecting the Samoans to clash in the end.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Former WWE writer Vince Russo predicted The Great One facing Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam later this year:

"SummerSlam... Bro, this is getting set up, Rock and Cody. I mean, they are the ones slapping each other. I'm watching that promo on SmackDown and I'm like that's where they're going with this."

It remains to be seen if WWE pulls the trigger and gives Cody Rhodes the win at WrestleMania XL over Roman Reigns. The latter won the Universal Championship in the summer of 2020.

As for The Rock, the upcoming tag team contest will mark his first wrestling match since 2016. On The Grandest Stage of Them All that year, he made history by defeating former WWE star Erik Rowan in six seconds.

