The Rock personally praised a WWE star backstage after a Monday Night RAW segment

Working a WWE segment with The Rock is a dream come true for most superstars.

Jinder Mahal had the opportunity to be in an angle with The Rock recently, and The Modern Day Maharaja opened up about the backstage reactions he received after the show.

While The Rock returned on the Day One episode of RAW, WWE booked a bait and switch by first having Jinder Mahal make his entrance as the returning former WWE Champion. Fans were left fooled, but Mahal delivered a fine heel promo to warm up the crowd before The Rock appeared.

As expected, the segment ended with Mahal taking The People's Elbow, generating a huge pop for The Great One.

During an interview with Gorilla Position, Jinder Mahal revealed that his performance on RAW earned a lot of praise behind the scenes from the writers and officials.

He also noted that even The Rock came up to him and lauded him for his work during their RAW segment. On the back of the fan support, Jinder even teased a potential babyface turn:

"Maybe Modern Day Maharaja as a babyface? Maybe? I don't know (laughs). Yeah, I'm excited, overall, a very positive response, not only from the fans but also from the WWE, all the writers. All the people in the back and The Rock himself gave me some really nice praises, so yeah, it was awesome." [From 05:25 to 05:46]

Check out the video below:

Jinder Mahal is as motivated as ever in WWE before WrestleMania 40

WWE rewarded Jinder Mahal with a World Title shot against Seth Rollins, and while The Modern Day Maharaja fell short, his resurgence as a top talent was welcomed by several fans.

Mahal felt he doesn't always get the credit he deserves for his work thus far and that it only spurned him to improve.

The former NXT star stated he'd even hired an acting coach and was already experiencing the positive results of his hard work:

"You know, sometimes I feel like I don't get the credit that I deserve, but that's okay. That keeps me motivated and driven. But it was definitely nice to receive the support, and it further motivated me more than anything. Like I mentioned before, I've been working with an acting coach. I want to try different things now, and I believe WWE is open to trying different things." [From 04:59 to 05:24]

Jinder Mahal also shared his predictions for the WrestleMania 40 main event and sounded excited about how The Rock is seemingly shaping the creative for one of the biggest events in wrestling history.

