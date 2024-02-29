Jinder Mahal gives a big prediction for the WrestleMania 40 Night One main event

WWE is building the WrestleMania 40 card, and unsurprisingly, the ongoing battle between The Bloodline and Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins is the top angle.

Jinder Mahal has predicted a tag team match to headline the first night of WrestleMania before Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns have their rematch on night two.

The narrative heading into WrestleMania has undergone a huge twist with the inclusion of The Rock, who has completely taken to his heel persona and looks to spoil Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania party. In the feud against the Samoans, The American Nightmare has an ally in Seth Rollins, who has promised to support Cody until The Bloodline is no more.

While speaking on Gorilla Position, Jinder Mahal admitted that based on what he'd seen since the WrestleMania 40 press conference, Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins vs. The Rock & Roman Reigns in a tag team match seems to be the likely main event of 'Mania night one:

"As soon as I saw the press conference and thought we were headed that way, I predicted Cody and Seth vs. Rock and Roman in a tag match. And then, night two, Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship." [From 04:09 to 04:25]

Jinder Mahal on The Rock becoming a TKO board member and his role in the WrestleMania 40 main event

While The Great One initially got a lot of hate for seemingly booking himself into one of the hottest stories ever, fans have started to appreciate the adaptability of The Rock.

Dwayne Johnson is not just an on-screen talent but also a board member who is in an apparent power struggle with Triple H. There are so many variables regarding the WrestleMania 40 main event that Jinder Mahal believes The Rock's involvement was actually a great thing from a publicity standpoint:

"I think overall, it is a very positive thing, and the buzz going into WrestleMania, whether people agree with it or not, there is a lot of interest in this WrestleMania main event," said The Modern Day Maharaja. "Even I'm interested as everything is still up on the air. I think the WWE Universe is going to dictate what will happen at WrestleMania this year, which I think is a great thing." [From 3:15 to 03:42]

With Cody Rhodes also challenging The Rock to a singles match, WWE is keeping fans on the edge of their seats about the main match that will close out the first day at WrestleMania 40.

Should a tag team match be booked as predicted by Jinder Mahal? Sound off in the comments section below.

