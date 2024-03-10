Hall of Famer spots detail on WWE SmackDown to predict massive twist in the Bloodline story (Exclusive)

According to a Hall of Famer, The Bloodline story on WWE SmackDown may have a major twist in the works.

Over the last few weeks, The Rock and Roman Reigns have been involved in an angle with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. While fans were initially expecting a match between The Great One and the Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40, the story does not seem to be headed that way as the two have firmly aligned with each other.

However, NWA Hall of Famer Bill Apter thinks The Rock will betray Reigns at the perfect moment, judging by a specific moment on WWE SmackDown. Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Apter stated:

"If The Rock and Roman Reigns win, night 2 Cody versus Roman, the rules will be that the entire Bloodline can be at ringside and do whatever they want. So, my feeling is that, and if not, if Cody and Rollins win then everything is clear. It will be a one on one, which I don't believe anyway. I think... This is a good story. But I think somehow The Rock is going to sc*ew Roman Reigns because when The Rock bowed down to Roman Reigns and called him his Tribal Chief, I think that was the end of The Rock in the storyline really wanting to be aligned with Roman instead of against him." [0:55 onwards]

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long also shared his thoughts on the matter

According to Teddy Long, there is nothing wrong with The Rock appearing on both nights of WWE WrestleMania, given the storylines make sense.

On the same episode of Wrestling Time Machine, the WWE Hall of Famer stated:

"Bill (Apter) pretty much summed it up. We are still gonna have to just wait and see what happens, but I kinda agree with what Bill was saying there, and I think the Rock is doing right if he wants two nights of wrestling. That's not a bad idea, that's absolutely great, you know what I mean? That gives that first night and gives that second night you got something to look forward to. But you also gotta remember this. Whatever they do at WrestleMania, has to go right into SummerSlam," said Long. [1:58 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen how the storyline pans out in the coming weeks.

