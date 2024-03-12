WWE quietly setting up The Rock's opponent for huge SummerSlam match; according to wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels the company may be setting up a Cody Rhodes vs. The Rock match for SummerSlam.

The American Nightmare won the Royal Rumble this year and almost immediately made it clear that he was going after Roman Reigns and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, things went for a tailspin after The Rock returned and announced that he would face Roman instead in the biggest WrestleMania main event of all time. After much deliberation and heated arguments, Cody finally got his shot at 'Mania and The Brahma Bull sided with The Bloodline.

This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo detailed that WWE is building towards a Rock vs. Cody match at SummerSlam. He pointed out that the two stars had already slapped each other and were the major driving force behind the main event story in WWE at the moment. He claimed that the SmackDown promo this past week made it evident that the two men would collide at some point in the future.

"SummerSlam... Bro, this is getting set up, Rock and Cody. I mean, they are the ones slapping each other. I'm watching that promo on SmackDown and I'm like that's where they're going with this." [From 21:53 onwards]

During the same discussion, Russo mentioned that facing The Rock would not harm Cody and rather make him a bigger star. He acknowledged that if The Great One interfered during the main event on Night Two and cost Rhodes the title, Roman would not have any other viable opponent post-Mania season.

As it now stands, Cody and The Rock will be on opposite sides on Night One of WrestleMania in a high-stakes tag team match that also involves Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.