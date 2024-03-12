"I want that to happen so bad" - Former WWE staffer gunning for Cody Rhodes to lose at WrestleMania (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo hopes Cody Rhodes will lose the main event of WrestleMania 40.

The American Nightmare will be possibly the biggest match of his life in the main event of WrestleMania 40. He is set to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, he has to go through The Rock and Roman Reigns in a tag team match on Night One to ensure that The Bloodline does not interfere in the title match the next night.

During this week's Legion of RAW, Russo claimed that he wanted Cody to take the pin against Reigns. He explained that if The Rock helped Roman win, it would set up a Rhodes vs Rock matchup in the future.

The former WWE staffer felt that the match against The Great One would help Cody Rhodes get over as a bigger star.

"I want that to happen so bad. I want that to happen so, so bad. I don't know, bro... Think about it for a second. If it is a Rock scr*wing, and then they go to Rock and Cody, is that gonna hurt Cody at all? The problem is you don't have another opponent for Roman Reigns, that's the problem. But if Rock was involved in scr*wing Cody, and then you go to Rock and Cody, I don't think that hurts Cody one iota." [From 21:00 onwards]

This week on RAW, Cody Rhodes cut an emotional promo discussing the struggles that his family had to go through. He announced that he would win the title and finally bring back the coveted prize to his family.

