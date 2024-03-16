Roman Reigns could face 37-year-old star after defeating Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL, says Rikishi

Cody Rhodes has a ton of pressure going into his rematch with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL. The American Nightmare lost their first match at last year's Show of Shows, making next month's Night Two main event in what seems to be a must-win situation.

While some may think his push would be ruined if he doesn't finish the story at WrestleMania XL, Rikishi believes Cody will be fine. The real-life Bloodline member has backed The Tribal Chief to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, with his feud with Rhodes and Seth Rollins continuing.

The WWE Hall of Famer explained why he feels Roman Reigns will defeat Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL on his podcast, Rikishi Fatu Off The Top. He stated there would be more interest if the two sides kept feuding, potentially for the rest of the year, before the story is finally "finished."

Rikishi then speculated on what's next for both stars. He mentioned Reigns and Rollins potentially having a match after The Show of Shows, while Rhodes could face The Rock after losing to The Tribal Chief:

"Where do we go if we finish the story with Cody and Roman? Okay, the fans happy, everybody's happy, but where do we go after that? If, in case, we do go into the second night with the Bloodline story, there's so many ways you can go coming off of that angle. So many other branches you can take. It can be, down the line, Rock-Cody, Roman-Seth, come back into a cage match. There's probably a whole year this one angle can go on and one which generates revenue for TKO, generates revenue for WWE," said Rikishi. [9:57 - 10:58]

Rikishi said WWE needs to keep things the same as this angle has proven quite profitable so far. He also wants Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, The Rock, and Cody Rhodes to only be featured in big stadium shows going forward.

Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins: The feud that needs an ending

If Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns are to feud after The Show of Shows, The Visionary will have to lose the World Heavyweight Championship. Drew McIntyre would gladly take the belt at WrestleMania XL.

Fortunately for Rollins, though, he can finally go after Reigns. He remains the only man to defeat The Tribal Chief in a title match since 2020, albeit by disqualification. A rematch between them has been in play since Royal Rumble 2022.

Expand Tweet

So, could Seth Rollins "finish his story" before The American Nightmare? It's a question worth asking if Roman Reigns retains at WrestleMania XL.

Poll : Who will win the main event of WrestleMania Night Two? Cody Rhodes Roman Reigns 0 votes View Discussion