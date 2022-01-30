Seth Rollins defeats Roman Reigns in controversial finish at the WWE Royal Rumble 2022

Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins opened the show at the 2022 Royal Rumble. The Universal Championship was on the line, and in what turned out to be arguably The Tribal Chief's greatest title defense, there was big controversy as he lost at the Royal Rumble.

Many fans were surprised that WWE chose the Reigns-Rollins match to open the show. Some felt it was main event worthy, and after the match played out, it could have made a case for one.

Seth Rollins entered with The Shield's music, another way of getting into Roman Reigns' head.

The incredible story between the two former brothers was a psychological one, with Rollins often getting the better of Reigns in the match. Following Roman Reigns locking in a Guillotine, he refused to listen to referee Charles Robinson's orders to let it go as Rollins held the ropes. His refusal to comply forced the referee to disqualify him.

The official result was a win for Seth Rollins but by disqualification.

Seth Rollins' suffering didn't end there. Roman Reigns took a chair after the match and repeatedly assaulted Rollins with it in an act of revenge.

It also may have potentially signalled a face turn for The Messiah, who could be having a character change after over two years.

Roman Reigns' 516-day run continues

It turns out that WWE didn't want to pull the trigger on the Universal Title changing after over 516 days. Reigns is currently the longest-reigning Universal Champion of all time and has put himself in elite territory with the likes of Bruno Sammartino and Pedro Morales.

Post-match, Reigns was seen muttering to himself. This is the first loss that Reigns has suffered on a Premium Live Special (fka pay-per-view) since TLC 2019. He has been victorious on every occasion, running through the likes of John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Edge, Daniel Bryan, Kevin Owens, etc.

It has been an incredible run so far, and it has never come as close to ending as it did at the 2022 Royal Rumble.

