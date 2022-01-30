Video: Seth Rollins enters the Royal Rumble with former gimmick

Seth Rollins took the gamesmanship to another level ahead of his match against Roman Reigns at WWE Royal Rumble. 'The Architect' entered the match to The Shield's music and wore their famous vest, much to the Universal Champion's surprise.

Rollins has been trying to get into Reigns' head for the past couple of weeks. He mentioned The Shield and Jon Moxley on WWE SmackDown and cited it as an 'easter egg' in a recent interview.

The audience was stunned as Rollins walked into the match to The Shield's theme music. He went on to recreate the entrance by walking through the fans. Watch below:

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins speak about The Shield's WWE history

Seth Rollins mentioned Jon Moxley in a promo on SmackDown, which sent shockwaves among the WWE Universe. While speaking with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT, Rollins confirmed it was not a one-off thing as he was not going to eliminate his former partner from the company's history. He said:

"I'm not going to sit here and ignore that history, I'm going to bring that up because I think that's important. And I think people who care about that appreciate it. It's one of those things where it was on the tip of my tongue, it made sense, so it came."

Roman Reigns echoed the sentiments while speaking with SI Media Podcast and said:

"I never shy away from my history. Those two are my brothers. Mox sat there, I mean we've done, achieved, gone through the highs and lows, the ebbs and flows of it all. So that'll never change anything, I'll always have a deep love and respect for both of those guys."

Also Read Article Continues below

The two faced off at the Royal Rumble, and it ended with the Universal Champion taking out Rollins with a chair to his back – giving the fans a flashback of The Shield's ending.

A current WWE star is open to going to AEW and facing Britt Baker. More details here. Check it out

Edited by Anirudh B