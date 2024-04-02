CM Punk says Tony Khan is not a boss: “That is a detriment to the company”

During a recent interview, CM Punk shared some scathing comments about Tony Khan.

The Best in the World sent ripples through the wrestling world when he returned to the squared circle for the first time in seven years in a wrestling ring in 2021. Punk's run with the promotion was brief, ending in 2023 after Tony Khan fired him over multiple occasions of reported backstage violence.

The former WWE Champion made explosive remarks about Khan and his promotion during a conversation with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour. The President of All Elite Wrestling has faced criticism from fans and industry analysts alike over his conduct and interpersonal interactions with his talent.

Commenting on his former employer, CM Punk shared that Khan's approach to authority could be detrimental to his promotion.

"I don't like the drama but the truth is the truth. He's not a boss, he's a nice guy. That's a detriment to the company [AEW] but it's not my company," said CM Punk on The MMA Hour.

The Voice of the Voiceless made his shocking return to WWE at Survivor Series 2023.

CM Punk commented on Tony Khan allegedly fearing for his life at All In 2023

During his FTW Championship match against HOOK at All In 2023, Jack Perry fired a shot at CM Punk. This led to a backstage confrontation between the two men, which escalated into a brawl.

The fracas would lead to the shocking termination of the former AEW World Champion from the Jacksonville-based promotion.

In the aftermath of the controversial pay-per-view, Tony Khan announced Punk's firing, claiming that the backstage incident had made him fear for his life and well-being and the lives and well-being of his crew members and production team.

The Monday Night RAW superstar disputed the All Elite Wrestling head-honcho's remarks on a recent episode of The MMA Hour.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani, Punk claimed not to have done anything to make Khan fear for his life at All In 2023. He also remarked on an alleged "concerted effort" to undermine his reputation in the promotion.

"I can't tell you what Tony felt or what he was thinking. But I didn't do anything to make Tony fear for his life. He is who he is. There was a concerted effort to slander me and ruin my character," said Punk.

Punk will call the action for Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Title defense against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania XL.

