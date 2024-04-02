CM Punk reveals confronting Tony Khan and calling him a "clown" before quitting AEW

CM Punk just revealed that he confronted Tony Khan and called him a "clown" before he quit AEW.

When CM Punk first joined AEW in 2021, it looked like he may have found a place he could call home again. The first few months, things seemed to go smoothly for the Straight Edge Superstar. He was the company's top star and was treated as such. However, things started to take a turn for the worse after he got into a backstage brawl with The Elite. Following this incident all parties involved were suspended. When CM Punk returned to the company, it didn't take long for trouble to find him as he got into a scuffle backstage with Jack Perry over the latter's "real glass" comment during his match against Hook at All In.

The incident resulted in Punk getting fired from the company while Jack Perry was suspended indefinitely. Now, some new details about the incident have come to light. Punk recently did an interview on MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. During the interview, he revealed that he confronted Tony Khan after the incident and called him a "clown" before quitting.

"This place is a f***ing joke. You're a clown. I quit," said Punk to Khan

Amazingly, the wrestling world is still talking about this incident so many months after it occurred.

