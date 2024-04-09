WWE talent concerned with alleged Vince McMahon enablers staying in the company - Reports

A new era of WWE is upon us. The pro wrestling juggernaut just had what they claim is their biggest WrestleMania ever, and with Vince McMahon gone for good, they are moving forward into "the Paul Levesque era." However, some World Wrestling Entertainment talents have been still concerned with some of their colleagues.

McMahon was forced to resign from WWE's parent company, TKO Group Holdings, after a former employee accused him of sexual misconduct. WrestleMania XL was a massive success this past weekend, and it was also the first Showcase of the Immortals without the promotion's co-founder. Night Two of WrestleMania XL ended with a must-see moment led by new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes, but word from backstage is that a certain former XFL owner would not have approved of how the show closed.

It was recently revealed how WWE is disassociating with Vince. An update from Fightful Select noted that Bruce Prichard and Triple H were not expecting Rhodes to call them to the ring for the show-closing segment on Sunday. It was also said that McMahon would have been vehemently against this segment if he were still in charge.

The report also touched on people being concerned that Prichard may have been acting on Vince's behalf or that Nick Khan had knowledge of the sexual misconduct in the lawsuit. While a recent report has seemingly cleared Stephanie McMahon for her return, a veteran talent said they expressed their concern over the company still employing people who are aiding Vince or who have knowledge of his behavior. A higher-up official told the anonymous grappler, "Nobody is indispensable as it relates to this."

Furthermore, the official pointed the veteran talent to the fact that not only has the company survived without Vince, John Laurinaitis, and later Kevin Dunn (for unrelated reasons), but they have thrived and done better than ever. The longtime wrestler was also told that Endeavor believes anyone can be replaced, even important figures, if they need to be removed.

Triple H hypes the WWE Draft

Triple H has officially announced the 2023 WWE Draft for later this month. He confirmed the Draft during WrestleMania XL Weekend, but the full details were revealed on tonight's RAW.

The roster shake-up will kick off on April 26 during SmackDown from Cincinnati and wrap up on April 29 at RAW from Kansas City. The Chief Content Officer took to X tonight to add to The Draft buzz.

"Once the #WrestleMania XL dust settles... we'll be ready to shake things up. The #WWEDraft returns to #SmackDown on April 26 and #Raw on April 29," Triple H wrote.

The 2023 Draft will take place just days before the inaugural Backlash France show. The PLE is scheduled for Saturday, May 4, from the LDLC Arena in Décines-Charpieu, Lyon Metropolis, France.

