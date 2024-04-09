Backstage updates on WWE erasing Vince McMahon from company history - Reports

WWE co-founder Vince McMahon is no longer with the promotion or its parent company following sexual misconduct allegations, which he has denied. WWE had distanced itself from the 78-year-old, and now word from backstage is that officials will continue this practice in a major way.

WWE just presented the first WrestleMania, which had no input from Mr. McMahon. The billionaire was not at the show, and insider details leaked on why World Wrestling Entertainment higher-ups were not interested in working with him.

It was reported earlier how the company is doing away with some of Vince's standards and rules, such as "wrestling" being a "dirty word" in the past but now allowed on TV. A backstage update from Fightful Select notes that Vince McMahon is now one of those "dirty words" as he is not to be referenced by name on any programming or featured in archived footage, if possible.

WWE is said to be concentrated on disassociating with Vince as best they can. Backstage sources used the same verbiage when previously revealing Stephanie McMahon's status following her WrestleMania return.

It was clear at WrestleMania XL that officials are moving forward with a new era, and sources claim this is a direct reference to the fact that McMahon is gone due to the allegations against him and the fact that he has no potential path to a comeback this time.

Triple H praises WWE executive

The 40th annual WrestleMania event has come and gone, and now World Wrestling Entertainment has significant momentum as they move forward with the "Paul Levesque era."

Triple H discussed the new era at the WrestleMania Sunday's post-show press conference. The Chief Content Officer praised Nick Khan for his role as President, declaring this is also his era.

"Nick Khan... I can't even begin to describe the change that he's made here. If you wanted to boil it all down to a spear-tip, he should be mentioned in the top of that. It's his era, too," Triple H said of Nick Khan.

The Game went on to make an eye-opening remark about Khan being a difference-maker while also revealing what their relationship is like.

