Backstage update on Stephanie McMahon’s future in WWE - Reports

WWE WrestleMania XL was full of surprises, including the return of Stephanie McMahon. New reports on her status with the company have just revealed.

McMahon resigned as WWE Chairwoman and co-CEO in January 2023 after her father Vince McMahon forced his way back into the company. Now that Vince is gone for good, Stephanie made her first TV appearance last week. The Billion Dollar Princess was present during last Friday's Hall of Fame ceremony, she sat in the front row with Triple H. The former Women's Champion also kicked off Night Two of WrestleMania XL with an in-ring promo as her husband did the night before.

WWE continues to distance the company from Vince, but a new report from Fightful Select notes that there are no plans to disassociate Titanland from Stephanie. She is said to be well-liked by many in the company and was welcomed with open arms at Lincoln Financial Field this weekend. Her promo was kept a secret as it was listed as a Triple H segment on the internal run sheets.

TKO sources have said they are supporting Stephanie in this situation. There's been no talk of McMahon being back in a full-time capacity, but multiple people in the company have privately said they would welcome her back.

World Wrestling Entertainment sources were asked if there was any hesitation to use Stephanie after she was named as "Corporate Officer #3" in Janel Grant's lawsuit against the company, but those sources had not heard of how she addressed allegations that she knew of her father's inappropriate conduct.

One source said the situation has to be complicated for the 47-year-old, and they believed Sunday's appearance was Stephanie firmly picking a side publicly.

Stephanie also attended the 2023 Survivor Series pay-per-view in Chicago this past November, but she did not appear on camera.

Triple H posts backstage photo with Stephanie McMahon from WWE WrestleMania XL

Triple H recently posted a picture with his wife Stephanie McMahon during WrestleMania Night Two.

The Game and The Billion Dollar Princess have been married since 2003. The pro wrestling power couple was the subject of rumors of trouble in their relationship last year, but now Triple H has seemingly shut the speculation down by posting a backstage photo from WrestleMania.

"Forever," Triple H wrote with the photo below.

Triple H later made interesting comments about his wife during the post-WrestleMania press conference. He commented on her personal struggles, and declared that she is back "home" now.

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here

Poll : Do you think WWE should put Stephanie McMahon back on TV as an authority figure? Yes! No! 0 votes View Discussion