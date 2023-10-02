Triple H text message about Stephanie McMahon divorce rumors revealed by WWE legend

WWE legend Kevin Nash recently gave details of the text messages he and Triple H exchanged amid speculation about The Game's relationship with Stephanie McMahon.

Last week, rumors circulated on social media that Triple H, real name Paul Levesque, was going through a divorce. The 14-time world champion has been married to Stephanie McMahon since 2003.

On his Kliq This podcast, Nash said he contacted his close friend to make sure he was okay. WWE's Chief Content Officer answered with a joke, seemingly confirming the rumors are untrue.

"I text Paul," Nash stated. "I said, 'You okay? Everything all right? I'm here if you need anything.' He's just like, 'What's happening in my life?' I said, 'Social media says that you're splitting with Stephanie and you guys are getting a divorce.' He responds to me, 'F**k it, I wish somebody would have told me that before I get dragged to this JV football game and my girls' f***ing cheerleading!'"

Stephanie McMahon and Triple H's 20th wedding anniversary is coming up on October 25. They have three daughters together: Aurora, Murphy, and Vaughn.

Kevin Nash has sympathy for Triple H

In July 2022, Triple H replaced Vince McMahon as WWE's head of creative following his father-in-law's initial retirement. The 54-year-old now leads the storyline direction of RAW, SmackDown, and WWE's premium live events.

Kevin Nash also said that he would be frustrated if someone created fake rumors about his personal life online:

"He says, 'I just love to find out about what's going on in my life through the internet.' I'm sure that probably would upset me, because he finally probably has a day off where it's family time, and it's just like, no, man, some troll's gonna f**k with you on your off day."

While The Game now has more WWE responsibilities than ever, Stephanie McMahon resigned from the company in January 2023 shortly after her father's return. The 47-year-old occupied several behind-the-scenes roles, including Chairwoman, Chief Brand Officer, and creative team member.

What do you make of Kevin Nash's remarks? Let us know in the comments section below.

