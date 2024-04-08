[Watch] Triple H gets emotional revealing Stephanie McMahon's personal struggles ahead of WWE return

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H commented on his wife Stephanie McMahon's struggle ahead of her return at WrestleMania XL.

The former Chairwoman and Co-CEO worked in the Stamford-based company for several decades in front and behind the camera before resigning in January 2023 upon her father's return as Executive Chairman. Although Vince McMahon left again earlier this year, The Billion Dollar Princess remained away from WWE. However, she returned at WrestleMania XL to kick off the show on Sunday after appearing two days earlier at the Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

During the WrestleMania Sunday press conference, Triple H got emotional as he disclosed that he was happy to see his wife return "home." Meanwhile, he revealed that she struggled with self-doubt and loss of confidence ahead of her comeback.

"Godda*n, my wife looked good, right? She hasn't lost a step. Can't even tell you what I'm thinking right now [laughs]. So great to have her back home, right? I get her home all the time but like to have her back here, to see the doubt leave her by being here for the last few days, to see her confidence come back, and to know that this is her home. All of you, all of us, all of this business, it's her home. And as much as anybody on the planet, she belongs here and, hopefully, she knows that now. So, happy to have her back," he said. [1:03:08 - 1:04:17]

WWE CCO Triple H made a one-word comment about his relationship with Stephanie McMahon

Stephanie McMahon kicked off WrestleMania Sunday by claiming she was most proud of this year's Show of Shows because it was the first of the "Paul Levesque Era."

After her appearance, Triple H took to social media to share a photo of him and his wife emotionally hugging backstage. The Chief Content Officer captioned it with a single word, seemingly referring to the couple's relationship.

"Forever," he wrote.

The first WrestleMania in the new era witnessed two historic title reigns ending. While Sami Zayn dethroned Gunther to win the Intercontinental Championship, Cody Rhodes left the Show of Shows with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship after defeating Roman Reigns.

