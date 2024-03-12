Stephanie McMahon reportedly named in lawsuit; noted among key figures

Stephanie McMahon has been keeping a low profile since resigning from her role as Co-CEO of WWE in January 2023. According to the latest reports, she has now seemingly been named in the lawsuit involving former employee Janel Grant. It should be noted that her "involvement" in this is vague at best as per the lawsuit.

The lawsuit named Corporate Officer number 1, Corporate Officer number 2, and also Corporate Officer number 3. According to a new report from Front Office Sports, Officer Number 1 is WWE CEO Nick Khan, Officer 2 is COO Brad Blum, and Officer 3 is none other than Stephanie McMahon.

WWE seemingly told Front Office Sports, via a spokesperson, that neither Nick Khan nor Brad Blum ever had a conversation with Vince McMahon about whether Janel Grant "could be trusted." Meanwhile, Janel Grant's lawyer Ann Callis reportedly confirmed to FOS that the names were true.

As per Front Office Sports, Corporate Officer Number 3 is Stephanie McMahon, although her mention in the lawsuit is stated to be "ambiguous."

"[Janel] Grant, the suit says, attended meetings of WWE’s executive committee—something far above her pay grade, and the appropriateness of which she asked Khan and Blum about. At one of these meetings, the suit says, Stephanie McMahon—who is described as knowing “of other instances of [Vince] McMahon engaging in inappropriate sexual conduct”—motioned Grant to sit near her."

The suit hints at Stephanie being aware of the allegations and only mentions her asking Grant to sit next to her in a meeting. As per the report, the lawsuit also mentions a fourth Corporate Officer, Brian Nurse, who at the time, was heading the legal department.

Stephanie McMahon resigned soon after Vince McMahon's 2023 return

Stephanie McMahon was loved in her role as Co-CEO of WWE along with Nick Khan. Although there was never any confirmation about it, Stephanie announced her resignation not too long after Vince McMahon's hostile takeover in early 2023.

Reports and speculation at the time hinted that she had left because of her father's return. It has not been made clear whether she knew about the Janel Grant situation before it became public knowledge via the lawsuit.

While her husband, former world champion Triple H is still with WWE as Chief Content Officer, McMahon, a former women's champion herself, has not been associated with the company since her resignation.

