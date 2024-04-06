How did Stephanie McMahon pay homage to Paul Heyman at the 2024 Hall of Fame induction ceremony?

Stephanie McMahon made headlines with her presence at the 2024 Hall of Fame ceremony.

She was seated with her husband Triple H and was tearful during Paul Heyman's induction speech. The McMahon family member donned a Kangol hat with the letters ECW etched on it. This was a reference to 23 years ago when she announced herself as the new owner of the Paul Heyman promotion during WWE's Invasion Era.

Heyman's association with the wrestling industry goes back 35+ years. His extensive knowledge led him to cross paths with notable talents and backstage administrative personalities. Stephanie McMahon was a competitor and took on management roles in the late 90s and early 2000s. A major storyline involved her going up against her father Vince McMahon and in a bid to ensure WWE goes bankrupt, Stephanie bought ECW, which was then overlooked by Paul Heyman.

McMahon had been away from the limelight since she was heavily involved in the company administration. Heyman talked about his journey into the wrestling industry and his influence on ECW. He also acknowledged Rob Van Dam, Tommy Dreamer and many other stars he worked with in the promotion.

Paul Heyman had a cheeky statement to applaud Stephanie McMahon's WWE contributions

Roman Reigns inducted Paul Heyman into the Hall of Fame, and reflected on how they started working together and the advice he received. Despite being inherently against Cody Rhodes, The Wise Man took a moment to showcase gratitude for Dusty Rhodes during his induction speech.

The Wise Man had a lot of praise for Triple H's work and upliftment in WWE's programs in recent years. He commended Stephanie McMahon to the extent that he felt his duties as a father were complete if his daughter shone a light to her.

Additionally, in typical Paul Heyman manner, his bold addressal and acknowledgment of WWE's progress were imminently noted. While talking about Paul 'Triple H' Levesque's involvement in the company's journey, The Wise Man teased that Stephanie McMahon ended up marrying the wrong Paul.

While Stephanie McMahon's WWE status remains unclear on whether she will make a comeback to administrative duties, her husband Triple H has been going all out for WrestleMania 40.

Roman Reigns and The Rock will main event Night One in a tag team match against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. And Night Two will witness The American Nightmare going up against The Tribal Chief for the second time in a WrestleMania main event for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

