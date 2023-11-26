Has Stephanie McMahon resumed official administrative role in WWE with alleged Survivor Series presence? What we know so far!

In January 2023, Stephanie McMahon shocked the WWE Universe when she resigned as the company’s co-CEO. Since then, fans haven't seen much of the former authority figure. However, per reports, Stephanie is present backstage at the ongoing Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event.

Stephanie McMahon’s presence has led to several fans questioning whether she has resumed an administrative role in the company. While her presence might make one feel so, it's not true. There are currently no reports of Stephanie resuming an administrative role in the Stamford-based promotion.

Her presence at Survivor Series is seemingly just a visit. She isn't present in any working capacity. Regardless, seeing Stephanie backstage will be motivating for several WWE Superstars. Over the years, many wrestlers have shared a great relationship with the former Chairwoman.

In the years when she actively worked with WWE, Stephanie McMahon contributed plenty to the company. From intriguing storylines to sound business decisions, the 47-year-old has played a major part in leading the Stamford-based promotion to where it is today. It will be interesting to see if she ever decides to return to WWE.

Stephanie McMahon hates a current WWE personality with a passion

In his current WWE run, Paul Heyman plays the role of Wiseman to Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. While Heyman is supposed to be hated since he is a heel, apparently, Stephanie McMahon isn't fond of him in real life, either. The same was recently confirmed by former WWE Tag Team Champion Rene Dupree.

During a recent episode of Cafe De Rene, Dupree was asked about Stephanie McMahon’s strenuous relationship with Paul Heyman. The former Tag Team Champion’s co-host told him that he heard Stephanie hated Paul with a passion. Rene Dupree confirmed it, stating:

"Oh yeah, they don't like each other. (...) A lot of people do [hate Paul Heyman]. How could you like somebody who consistently lies? Like, he's so f**king blatantly lying to you constantly, telling you what you wanna hear because there's so much godda*n insecurity in this wrestling business. Paul's the type of guy who's just gonna tell you what you wanna hear to prop you up and make you feel good about yourself even if he knows it's full of sh*t." [From 35:22 - 36:12]

Stephanie and Paul Heyman have worked together on multiple occasions, most notably in 2002-03 when Heyman was the lead writer for SmackDown. Despite the hate for The Wiseman, it's good to see him continue his run with WWE smoothly.

