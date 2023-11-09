"He's so f**king blatantly lying" - Stephanie McMahon hates current top WWE Superstar with a passion, claims ex-champion

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Rene Dupree recently claimed Stephanie McMahon and Paul Heyman hate each other.

The current Bloodline Wise Man was the lead writer for SmackDown between 2002 and 2003. During that time, The Billion Dollar Princess was the Director of Creative Television. Hence, the two worked very closely in putting together content for WWE TV.

During the recent episode of Cafe de Rene, Dupree's co-host, James Here, asked him about Heyman's relationship with Stephanie, telling him that he heard they hate each other with a passion. The former superstar confirmed the same.

"[I heard that Stephanie hates Paul Heyman with a passion] Oh yeah, they don't like each other. (...) A lot of people do [hate Paul Heyman]. How could you like somebody who consistently lies? Like, he's so f**king blatantly lying to you constantly, telling you what you wanna hear because there's so much godda*n insecurity in this wrestling business. Paul's the type of guy who's just gonna tell you what you wanna hear to prop you up and make you feel good about yourself even if he knows it's full of sh*t," he said. [35:22 - 36:12]

Paul Heyman praised former WWE Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon

Despite Paul Heyman and Stephanie McMahon reportedly having a rocky relationship, The Wise Man praised The Billion Dollar Princess in an interview with Out of Character in 2021.

The current Bloodline member claimed Stephanie was his favorite person to do a promo with.

"Stephanie McMahon because she's very real out there. She's authentic. Whether she knows what you're going to say or not know what you're going to say, she's three steps ahead at all times. If you're not four steps ahead, you are playing catch up with her. She's so invested in the character. Just the little nuances that she does. The way she can sit there and stare you down and hold back the smile, but the smile starts to break through. A very underrated performer and an interesting, intriguing, challenging person to stand across the ring with, with microphones in your hand. It can go different ways really quickly," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

