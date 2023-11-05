When 6-time WWE champion proposed to Stephanie McMahon twice before Triple H

Stephanie McMahon made her televised WWE debut in 1999. That same year, she was involved in a romantic storyline with six-time champion Test. The angle saw the latter proposing to The Billion Dollar Princess in the middle of the ring on an episode of RAW is WAR.

As Shane McMahon, who opposed his sister's relationship with Test, watched from the corner of the ring, Stephanie told her then-on-screen boyfriend that she loved him. Nevertheless, she needed time to give him an answer. The former Intercontinental Champion was understanding. The two hugged and kissed.

On the following episode of SmackDown, Stephanie told Test that she had an answer for him. The latter got down on one knee and proposed again to Vince McMahon's daughter. She said yes.

The couple's on-screen relationship ended unexpectedly when Triple H revealed on their wedding night that he had already married a drugged Stephanie McMahon in Las Vegas. The twist saw The Billion Dollar Princess turn on Test and align herself with The Game. It led to a short feud between Stephanie's former partner and D-Generation X.

Stephanie McMahon married WWE CCO Triple H in real life

As they worked together on the McMahon-Helmsley storyline, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon legitimately fell in love with each other. The two started dating in 2000 and spent three years together before tying the knot in 2003. The couple now have three daughters.

Several years ago, The Billion Dollar Princess revealed that she was writing an autobiography. In a Facebook Live, she disclosed that she would include the story of how The Game proposed to her in her book.

"This is a scrapbook of love notes and the story of our proposal that I wrote right after he proposed because I didn't wanna forget any of the details. So, I did realize that my writing has evolved somewhat since that time, so I kinda rewrote it just to make it sound a little bit better, but the details are all there. So, I was able to really capture the moment and the story and, you know, made me cry." [3:48 - 4:17]

