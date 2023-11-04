When Stephanie McMahon admitted to having a crush on Triple H's close friend (former WWE star)

Stephanie McMahon had spent most of her time around WWE Superstars ever since she was a little girl. The Billion Dollar Princess even had a special friendship with Hall of Famer André The Giant.

Meanwhile, the 47-year-old disclosed in an interview with the Barstool Sports podcast in 2019 that her three favorite superstars in WWE history were Hulk Hogan, The Rock, and Ric Flair.

During an episode of SmackDown in January 2002, Stephanie was involved in a storyline with The Nature Boy, who was then feuding with her father, Vince McMahon. During an in-ring promo between them, she confessed that she had a crush on Flair when she was younger, as she attempted to convince him to do business together.

"I mean I've been watching wrestling since I can remember. And I'll even admit when I was a little girl, I had a crush on The Nature Boy. But as I grew older, that crush turned into respect," she said. [4:36 - 4:57]

The segment did not end happily for the then-WWE co-owner, as Stephanie slapped him when he asked her to confess that she was there for a "shot at the title (him)." She then gave him four days to think about her business offer, telling him that her husband was returning to the company the following Monday and "The Game will really begin."

Ric Flair had a close friendship with Stephanie McMahon's husband, WWE CCO Triple H

During his second WWE stint, Ric Flair worked closely with Stephanie McMahon's husband, Triple H. The two superstars were even teammates in Evolution between 2002 and 2005. Meanwhile, The Nature Boy and The Game had a close friendship outside the ring.

Although Flair and Triple H allegedly had a fallout during The Nature Boy's dispute with the company over the "The Man" trademark a few years ago, they reconciled earlier this year. The 16-time World Champion disclosed on his To Be The Man podcast that he and the current WWE CCO had a heart-to-heart conversation at RAW XXX.

"He mentioned he wanted to talk to me, and we talked. And we just got real serious. I mean we both went through the same thing. I didn't realize to what extent he's gone through. I do now. I'm not gonna share obviously, but he was in a bad place, just like I was. When you get there, you'll realize, as only you can do if you've been there (...) that there's so much more to it, and it's time to just look each other in the eye and talk about the issues, and put them behind you, and hope that we get to see each other tomorrow. He was like me. And it took him a long time to get over it," Flair said.

