"She's got two huge passions" - When Triple H candidly revealed what attracted him to Stephanie McMahon

In late 1999, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon started working together on a storyline in WWE. Although The Game was then dating fellow superstar Chyna, he fell in love with The Billion Dollar Princess in real life. As Triple H ended his relationship with The Ninth Wonder of the World, he and Stephanie became an item.

In a candid interview with Off The Record, Triple H opened up about what attracted him to Vince McMahon's daughter, mentioning her passion for the business. When the show host, Michael Landsberg, made a remark about Stephanie having "two huge passions," The Game stated he could help but notice them.

"I think that we, it started just we were around each other a lot, working together. And when you're around somebody that much and see that she's a huge passion for our business. And you start to see similarities in personality and it's just how any relationship starts. [So, her huge passion for the business is what really got you?] She's got two huge passions for the business, yeah. They were right out in front of her and I just couldn't help but notice them," The Game said. [From 08:49 to 09:20]

Triple H and Stephanie dated for nearly three years before tying the knot in 2003. The couple, who have three daughters, recently celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary.

Stephanie McMahon is no longer in WWE

Although Triple H has retired from in-ring competition, the 54-year-old has become a top executive in the Stamford-based company. The Game is now the Chief Content Officer, leading the creative process.

Meanwhile, Stephanie McMahon ended her stint in WWE earlier this year after over two decades. The Billion Dollar Princess became the Chairwoman and Co-CEO of the company last year following her father's retirement. However, she resigned last January after Vince McMahon's return as Executive Chairman.

