When Stephanie McMahon accused current WWE star of hitting on her husband Triple H

During an episode of WWE SmackDown in 2000, Trish Stratus was supposed to tag with Triple H in a mixed tag team match. The Diva of the Decade, who was still a rookie, then went to The Game for advice. She asked him to teach her a few moves. However, the two were caught by Stephanie McMahon while they were in a seemingly intimate position.

While Triple H sorted things out with his wife, Trish approached Stephanie on the following episode of RAW to apologize to her. While The Billion Dollar Princess seemed to have accepted Trish's apology, she became furious when the former Women's Champion left the room.

Stephanie told Triple H that Trish's looks to him were not innocent. She also told her husband she did not like how he looked at the current RAW star either.

"I know the look on her face, okay. I'm a woman. I know how women are. She was looking at you like with certain intentions. And you know what? I don't like the way that you were looking at her either," Stephanie told her husband. [1:09 - 1:24]

Stephanie McMahon got mad at Triple H for calling current WWE female star's name during "intimate moment." Check out the story here.

Stephanie McMahon tried to convince WWE star to have an on-screen romance with her

In 2001, Rob Van Dam signed with WWE. During his early days in the company, he was asked to have an on-screen romance with Vince McMahon's daughter, Stephanie. However, the Hall of Famer refused because he felt uncomfortable doing the storyline, especially since his wife at the time was "insecure."

During a recent episode of his 1 Of A Kind podcast, RVD recalled how Stephanie tried to convince him to do the storyline.

"I remember having a talk with Stephanie. I was really upset about it, you know what I mean, like, 'Oh my God! This sucks.' And I remember Stephanie, you know, trying to make me feel comfortable with it. And she said predictably, 'You know, just look at like we're just actors and you're just playing a part.' And I was like, 'okay, but don't call me Rob Van Dam then because I really am Rob Van Dam. I have been for, you know,' What was it? 10-12 years," he said.

Ex-WWE star says making out with Stephanie McMahon with her "b**bs hanging out" was fun. Check out his comments here.

BREAKING: Big update on Bray Wyatt right here