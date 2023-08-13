Stephanie McMahon tried to convince 52-year-old WWE legend to become her boyfriend on-screen

Former WWE Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon once tried to convince a former superstar to have a romance angle with her.

After spending nearly five years in ECW, Rob Van Dam joined WWE in 2001. During his early days in the company, the WWE Hall of Famer was presented with a storyline idea that would have seen him have an on-screen romance with Vince McMahon's daughter, Stephanie McMahon. However, the 52-year-old refused to do the angle because his ex-wife was "insecure," and he felt uncomfortable.

Speaking on his 1 Of A Kind podcast, Van Dam recalled how Stephanie tried to convince him to have an on-screen romance with her.

"I remember having a talk with Stephanie. I was really upset about it, you know what I mean, like, 'Oh my God! This sucks.' And I remember Stephanie, you know, trying to make me feel comfortable with it. And she said predictably, 'You know, just look at like we're just actors and you're just playing a part.' And I was like, 'okay, but don't call me Rob Van Dam then because I really am Rob Van Dam. I have been for, you know,' What was it? 10-12 years," he said. [From 05:17 to 05:51]

Rob Van Dam allegedly refused to sleep with WWE Hall of Famer

During his ECW stint, Rob Van Dam shared the locker room with several female talent, including WWE Hall of Famer Sunny. The current AEW star claimed he refused to sleep with The Original Diva.

Van Dam spoke about his relationship with Chris Candido and Sunny in an episode of 1 Of A Kind last May.

"We weren't that tight, you know, and there was some friction. I always thought the friction was because I didn't f**k Tammy. And that's the only thing I could think of. I didn't put her over, and, you know, everyone else did. She was super flirty, and I was at that time married and faithful. Tammy looked great but it was like I know nothing's gonna happen with that, you know. And it's kind of a turn-off that she's had every other one of these boys' d**ks in her mouth. But anyway, that's just personally, but she would be like really flirty all the time," he said.

